Catalan Barcelona have agreed to sell striker Lionel Messi to English Manchester City. Writes about this The Mirror.

According to sources of the publication in Spain, now it is about 250 million pounds (280 million euros). In this case, the “townspeople” will have to pay defender Eric Garcia as an additional payment. The sale of John Stones, Nicholas Otamendi, Benjamin Mendy, Juan Canselo, Alexander Zinchenko and Angelinho is being considered as alternative options.

The newspaper claims that both clubs are confident that Messi will continue his career at City. In particular, the head coach of the blue garnet Ronald Koeman has already told his friends that he is preparing to restructure the team without Messi.

On August 28, the management of the Catalan “Barcelona” refused to discuss with Messi the details of his departure from the club. The journalists found out that the bosses of the blue garnet are ready to meet with the player, but not in order to discuss his transfer. In addition, they adhere to the clause in the contract for the payment of compensation in the amount of 700 million euros.

Talk about the departure of the six-time Golden Ball winner from the Catalan club arose because of his dissatisfaction with the situation in the team and became more frequent after the crushing defeat of Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League from Bayern (2: 8). After leaving the tournament, the blue garnet changed their coach, and Ronald Koeman, who came to replace Kike Setiena, had already met with Messi. The footballer’s contract with the club expires in the summer of 2021.