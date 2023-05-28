Punchbowl News: White House and Republicans Reach Deal on National Debt

The administration of US President Joe Biden and Republican congressmen reached on Saturday, May 27, an agreement in principle to raise the national debt ceiling of the country. About it writes Punchbowl News, citing its sources.

According to the publication, the White House and the Republicans also reached an agreement on budget cuts in consultations to prevent a default on federal debt.

Earlier it became known that the US public debt at the end of 2022 was equal in volume to the total debt of the governments of the next 13 largest debtor countries and exceeded the Russian one by 107 times. The US national debt hit a record high of $31.42 trillion.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States could be in default on June 5th.