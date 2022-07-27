Mehr: Iran and Russia agreed on the supply of aircraft equipment and maintenance

Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) spokesman Mirakbar Razavi said the country had signed an agreement to export parts and aircraft equipment to Russia. The agency was made aware of this. Mehr News Agency.

According to the publication, the document establishes the mechanism for the supply of Iranian equipment for aircraft, as well as the provision of repair and maintenance services and technical support for Russian airliners by the repair centers of the Islamic Republic.

In addition, Iran and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding, according to which the number of passenger flights between the countries will be increased to 35 per week.

Earlier, US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan reported that Iran intends to transfer up to several hundred unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia. According to the official, among these drones there are models capable of carrying weapons. Later, White House National Security Council (NSC) strategic communications coordinator John Kirby acknowledged that the White House had no evidence of Russian purchases of Iranian drones.