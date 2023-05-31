In the United States, they announced the aggressive maneuver of the Chinese fighter when intercepting their reconnaissance aircraft

A Chinese fighter jet made an aggressive maneuver against an American RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft. This was reported by the Indo-Pacific Command of the US Armed Forces, writes TASS.

The incident occurred on May 26, but it became known about it only now. “The pilot of a J-16 fighter jet of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) performed an unreasonably aggressive maneuver while intercepting a US military RC-135 aircraft,” the military said. The Chinese pilot flew right in front of the RC-135’s nose, forcing the American plane through the turbulence.

The US military added that the US aircraft was performing “regular safe operations” over the South China Sea.

In December 2022, it became known that a Chinese fighter jet made a dangerous maneuver while intercepting an American reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace and almost provoked a collision.

.