“RV”: Russian Armed Forces Advance in Toretsk and Chasov Yar in the DPR

Russian troops have advanced near Chasov Yar and Toretsk on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), reports Telegram– channel “Operation Z: War Correspondents of the Russian Spring” (“RV”).

It is noted that the Russian Armed Forces (AF) fighters managed to occupy the remaining part of Microdistrict No. 1 in Toretsk. In addition, Russian army fighters continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian military in the south and west of the city.

The channel’s authors also reported that the Russian military managed to advance south of Chasov Yar. According to their data, Russian Armed Forces soldiers were able to occupy territories along the forest belt south of Ivanovskoye to a depth of 1.45 kilometers.

Earlier it became known that the Russian military had advanced near several settlements in the Pokrovsky direction. In particular, south of Karlovka, fighters from the Center group advanced to a depth of 1.4 kilometers to Volchya Balka.