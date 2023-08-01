Emergency services reported no casualties in UAV attack in Moscow

Emergency services reported that there were no casualties after a drone hit a tower in the IQ quarter in Moscow City. This is reported TASS.

On the night of July 31 to August 1, it was reported that a UAV hit one of the towers of the Moscow City complex in the capital. In addition, it became known that Russian air defense systems shot down another unmanned aerial vehicle in the Moscow region.

Earlier, residents of Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk reported about drones and air defense. Also, residents of Kubinka near Moscow report the sounds of explosions in the sky.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that several drones were shot down by an air defense system while trying to fly into the city. According to him, the facade on the 21st floor of the Moscow City tower is damaged. He noted that emergency services are on the scene.

The last attack on the two towers of the capital’s high-rise complex took place on July 30, when the facades of office buildings were damaged. The incident did not cause any casualties.