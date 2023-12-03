Tuesday, December 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

It became known about sanctions threatening Karpin for words about morons

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 3, 2023
in World
0
It became known about sanctions threatening Karpin for words about morons

Match TV: Karpin could be disqualified for four matches for criticism

Rostov head coach Valery Karpin faces a disqualification for a period of two to four matches for criticism. Possible sanctions for the specialist became known “Match TV”.

Karpin’s words can be classified as offensive behavior towards match officials. Karpin may also be subject to a fine of 200 to 500 thousand rubles.

Earlier, Karpin criticized the holding of the Russian Premier League (RPL) match against CSKA in heavy snow. “Ask the person who decided to play football. You have to be a moron to play in this weather,” he said.

The match between CSKA and Rostov took place in Moscow on December 3. The meeting was in jeopardy due to the snowfall that covered the capital. Karpin advocated postponing the match to December 4, but the refereeing team decided to hold the game. The meeting ended in victory for the hosts with a score of 2:0. Fedor Chalov and Victor Mendez scored goals.

See also  Thousands of migrants on their way to the United States were stranded due to protests in Panama

#sanctions #threatening #Karpin #words #morons

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts