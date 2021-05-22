Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for Manchester United’s return. This is reported by AS.

According to the source, the head coach of the Mankunians Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer personally spoke to the striker. It is noted that the player has never been as close to returning to the English club as he is now.

Ronaldo has to make the final decision about his career after the end of the Italian championship. Ronaldo will leave if Juventus do not make the Champions League. Otherwise, the Portuguese may remain in the team.

At the end of April, it was reported that Ronaldo was ready to cut salaries in order to move to Manchester United. Now the Portuguese receives about 31 million euros per season at Juventus.

The Portuguese played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009. He has scored 118 goals and 69 assists in 292 matches with the Mancunians.