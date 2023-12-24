The head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Manturov announced huge supplies of weapons for the Russian Armed Forces

Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov said that the production and supply of equipment for the Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) in 2023 for a number of items will be increased by 10-12 times. His words lead RIA News.

Manturov announced large-scale supplies of weapons to the Russian Armed Forces and emphasized that we are talking about “huge numbers.”

“As for our industry, for a number of items we have increased production and supply volumes by 10-12 times. Due to certain nuances, I cannot talk about the specific range of supplies and financing, but believe me, the numbers are huge,” the minister said.

Manturov added that the volume of state defense orders in 2023 has doubled compared to 2022.

Earlier, Manturov declared Russia’s superiority in weapons production. “But as far as Western countries have the courage, I wouldn’t want to answer for them here,” he noted.