Bloomberg: Putin will not go to the G20 summit in Indonesia, Lavrov will be instead

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia. About this decision became known to Bloomberg from its own source.

According to the publication, instead of Putin, the Russian delegation to the island of Bali, where the summit will be held, will be headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. No other details of the alleged Kremlin decision have yet been given. The G20 summit will be held November 15-16. Among others, it will be attended by US President Joe Biden.

Earlier on November 9, the Russian leader’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin would announce in a few days whether Putin would go to the G20 summit, adding that various formats were being discussed.

The day before, November 8, Indonesian President Joko Widodo suggested that Putin could speak at the summit virtually.