The Investigative Committee of Russia intends to unite transport departments, which may lead to massive redundancies of employees. This became known to URA.RU.

The publication refers to copies of three orders of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, which they had at their disposal. They prescribe to reorganize the North-West, East Siberian and Ural Investigative Directorates (SU) in transport. The first of them will join the Moscow Administration and become known as the Western Interregional SU, the second – to the Far East and become the Eastern Interregional SU, and the third – to the Privolzhsky and will be called the Central Interregional SU.

After the merger, according to the documents, the heads and employees of these investigative departments will continue to work in the same mode “until the completion of the relevant organizational and staff activities.” After that, redundancies of investigators are already possible.

It is added that at the beginning of last year, the complete liquidation of the transport investigation departments was discussed, but then the head of the Investigative Committee decided to keep the units.

In early April, Alexander Bastrykin instructed to lower the status of the Main Directorate for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases – it became a subdivision of the Main Investigation Directorate. 104 people worked in the GUROVD, including all senior investigators for especially important cases under the chairman of the TFR. This unit has conducted the most high-profile criminal cases in recent years – from governor’s bribes to high-profile murders and terrorist attacks.