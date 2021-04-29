Major food manufacturers and retail chains spoke about possible problems with the delivery of food to Moscow due to the imminent entry into force of the new rules for the movement of trucks in the capital. This was reported by the Kommersant newspaper.

So, because of the new rules, carriers began to refuse orders, because they are not ready to take on the possible risks associated with this. For example, a violation recorded by a camera is threatened with a fine of 5 thousand rubles, reminded the vice-president of the Russian Motor Transport Union Valery Alekseev.

The “Lenta” reported that in connection with the innovations, tariffs for transportation have increased. In order to avoid disruptions in deliveries and fines, some carriers are forced to split the batches into smaller vehicles that do not fall under these rules. However, this requires more drivers and increases costs, said Sergei Yushin, head of the National Meat Association.

Some carriers were even denied new passes due to allegedly incorrectly executed documents, Yushin added. The interlocutor of the publication in a large food company noted that the paperwork takes several weeks. Therefore, the refusal at the first call actually means that the transport will remain without passes for the May holidays.

At the same time, a representative of Vkusvilla said that on April 29 there was information about the possibility of obtaining a temporary pass for five days. This would help avoid losses before getting permanent, he noted.

The Moscow Department of Transport did not comment on the situation.