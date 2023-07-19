The light military transport aircraft Il-112V, which was developed to use turboprop engines, is being redesigned to use jet engines. It is reported on July 19 “RIA News” with a link to the source.

“The Il-112V design is planned to be reworked for PD-8 jet engines,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

According to the source, the changes will affect the wings of the aircraft, the fuel system and parts.

Earlier, on June 16, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov announced that the project of the Russian Il-112V light turboprop military transport aircraft would be modernized.

The need to make changes to the design of the aircraft arose after the Il-112V flight model crashed during a training flight in Kubinka near Moscow in August 2021. Three crew members on board were killed. As the causes of the crash, the engine caught fire after oil entered the combustion chamber.

In February 2022, the military-industrial complex announced that work on the creation of the Il-112V was completely suspended until the investigation was completed.

At the same time, it was reported that after the completion of the investigation, aircraft designers should analyze the situation and make changes to the design and assembly schemes of the Il-112V in order to prevent new disasters. After that, the customer must approve all the changes made, and only then work on the aircraft will resume.

The history of the Il-112V began at the turn of the 1990s-2000s, when a decision was made to develop a new light military transport aircraft. It should replace the obsolete An-26 in the Russian Air Force.