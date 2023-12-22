Czech police: Prague shooter suspected of killing a man and his daughter

The gunman who opened fire at Charles University in Prague is suspected of killing a 32-year-old man and his two-month-old daughter on December 15 in Klanowice Park in the Czech capital. This was stated by the head of the police of the Central Bohemian region, Petr Matejcek, reports CTK.

“All the signs [преступления] point to the same criminal who committed a double murder in Klanowitz Park a week ago and [открывшего] shooting on Thursday at the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University,” Matejcek said, adding that police were still unable to determine the motive of the perpetrator.

The mass shooting at the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University killed 14 people, 25 were injured, 10 of them are in serious condition. The shooter turned out to be 24-year-old David Kozak, he committed suicide.