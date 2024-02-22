UOL: Neymar helped convicted Dani Alves pay the victim 150 thousand euros

Neymar helped the most titled football player in the world, Dani Alves, pay compensation to the victim in a rape case. This became known UOL.

According to the source, Neymar's family helped Alves pay 150 thousand euros. It is noted that this made it possible to reduce the player’s final prison term.

On February 22, the court sentenced Alves – he received 4.5 years in prison. The athlete was arrested on January 20, 2023. According to the alleged victim, on December 30, 2022, in one of the nightclubs in Barcelona, ​​the football player locked her in a toilet, where he beat and raped her.

Alves became the champion of France, Italy, Spain and won the national cups of these countries. As a member of the Brazilian national team, the defender won the Olympic Games and the World Youth Championship, and also won the America's Cup and the Confederations Cup twice each.