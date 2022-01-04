In Brazil, at least four cases of simultaneous illness with influenza and coronavirus – the so-called “fluron”, have been identified. The portal informs about it. G1…

Positive tests have been reported in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Ceare and São Paulo. These are the first cases of simultaneous infection with two viruses in America. One of the cases is a 16-year-old teenager who has been vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu. Also among the patients with “fluron” were a 52-year-old man and two children at the age of one year.

According to experts, there is a tendency towards an increase in the number of cases of double infection in the world. In this regard, experts noted the importance of testing and the need for vaccination.

The name “fluron” is a combination of the words “flu” and “coronavirus” in English (flu and conoravirus, respectively). For the first time, simultaneous infection with two viruses was detected in Israel at the end of December 2021 in one of the women in labor who was not vaccinated.