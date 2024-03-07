RIA Novosti: Kyiv is discussing with Kazakhstan the purchase of Russian components for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian state company (GC) Ukrspetsexport is discussing with Kazakhstan the purchase of products of the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Writes about this RIA News with reference to the source.

“It recently became known that the Ukrspetsexport Group of Companies is negotiating with Kazakhstan on the purchase of Russian military-industrial complex products for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The threads stretch to the companies TOO Navico, BSKey company, TOO IGT, and IA Syzdykov T.S. registered in Astana,” said the agency’s interlocutor.

According to him, everything indicates that components for the PGK-10 parachute braking systems for Su-24 and MiG-29 military aircraft can be transferred to Ukraine. The source also admitted that the Kazakh authorities secretly want to maintain an equidistant position on the Ukrainian situation in dialogue with the West and Moscow. In addition, he pointed out the great risk. According to him, we are talking about discrediting the alliance with Russia for “phantom dividends.”

On February 16, Vladimir Zelensky recognized Russia’s advantage over Kiev in artillery and other types of weapons. As he argued, Ukraine is suffering from a significant decrease in supplies from its allies. Zelensky also called the Russian advantage critical.