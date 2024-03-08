Russia destroyed all samples of NATO equipment in Ukraine

Over the past few weeks, the Russian army has destroyed a number of weapons supplied to Ukraine in the Avdeevka direction. Thus, Russia “recorded as its asset” all the samples of NATO equipment that have currently been sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), writes RIA News.

“In less than two weeks, Russian troops in the Avdeevka direction have already burned three M1A1 Abrams tanks, which Kyiv shored and did not bring into battle. In addition, the drone pilots managed to hit the Swedish Archer self-propelled gun, and the missilemen managed to cover the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system deep behind enemy lines,” the material notes.

It is also emphasized that the use of drones, as well as tank guided missiles, played a key role in the destruction of American Abrams tanks.

Earlier, former US Marine Corps reconnaissance officer Scott Ritter spoke about the improper use of Abrams tanks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In his opinion, the Ukrainian military was not trained to operate this type of equipment.