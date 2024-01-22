Messi quarreled with Argentina coach Scaloni over loss to Uruguay

Forward Lionel Messi has a conflict with Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni. This became known LA100.

According to journalist Sherkis Bialo, the quarrel occurred before the 2026 World Cup qualifying match with Uruguay. The misunderstanding grew amid rumors that Argentine players attended a private party a few days before the game.

The match took place on November 17 and ended in Argentina's defeat with a score of 0:2. Messi, who did not show any results, got into a fight with Uruguayan defender Matias Oliver.

Argentina tops the South American qualifying zone standings. The team has 15 points. Uruguay is second with 13 points.