On Friday, March 31, the killer who stabbed a 24-year-old tutor in Moscow became aware of mental problems. Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the capital informsthat he suffered from panic attacks and hallucinations.

The body of a Russian woman with multiple stab wounds was found in an apartment on Beskudnikovsky Boulevard. A young man suspected of murder tried to escape to the territory of another region on a regular bus, but he was detained.

During interrogation, the 26-year-old Russian said that he had been using illegal substances for four months, but had recently stopped doing it, against which he began to have panic attacks and hallucinations. The detainee fully admitted his guilt and repented of his deed.

Earlier it was reported that the killer, 26-year-old history teacher Vadim Machulin, came to Moscow with his girlfriend-tutor from Volgograd. Together they lived in a rented apartment.