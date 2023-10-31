23 flights were canceled and delayed at three Moscow airports

At three Moscow airports on Tuesday, October 31, 23 flights were canceled and delayed. This is evidenced by the service data “Yandex. Schedule”.

As it became known, five flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo. Meanwhile, six flights to Vnukovo did not take place, one plane departed late. Two flights to Domodedovo were cancelled, and nine more departed unscheduled.

There is no information about disruptions to the schedule of Zhukovsky Airport. The reasons for the massive disruptions in aircraft departure times at the capital’s air harbors are also not reported.

Earlier it became known that Makhachkala airport returned to full operation after riots due to a plane arriving from Tel Aviv. It contained people with dual citizenship, as well as only Israeli or Russian passports. In addition, children arrived from Israel who were undergoing cancer treatment in the country. Passengers were not injured during the emergency.