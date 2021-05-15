President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is going to visit Russia at the end of May. Sources in Moscow and Minsk reported this to the Kommersant newspaper.

This is the third planned visit of Lukashenka to Russia since the beginning of the year. The interlocutors of the publication claim that the frequency of meetings of the Belarusian leader with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is connected with the completion of work on the roadmaps for integration.

Negotiations between the presidents will take place before the end of the month. However, their date will not be made public in advance, “so that if everything moves, no one would speculate about the fact that a black cat ran between the presidents,” explained one of the sources. Also, the place of their meeting has not yet been named.

On May 9, the Telegram channel “Pool of the First”, close to Lukashenko’s press service, reported that the heads of the two states exchanged congratulations on Victory Day, discussed the schedule of joint events, exchanged views on the internal situation in Belarus and Russia, and also agreed to hold time to meet and discuss personally “all problematic issues.” Later, the Kremlin said that Putin and Lukashenko confirmed their mutual disposition to consistently strengthen the partnership and alliance between the countries. “The leaders will be in constant personal contact,” they concluded in Moscow.