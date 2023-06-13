Mayor of Nova Kakhovka Leontiev: Kyiv has been seeking the destruction of the hydroelectric power station since last summer

The Ukrainian authorities have been seeking the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) for a year, starting from last summer. About this the head of the Novokakhovsk city district Vladimir Leontiev declared on the air of RBC TV channel.

According to Leontiev, the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is not a one-time act of terrorism. “We have been moving towards this since the summer of last year,” the mayor is sure. He also called the destruction of the hydroelectric power station “a grandiose tragedy created by artificial means.”

On the night of June 5-6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the hydroelectric power station in Nova Kakhovka. According to Vladimir Leontiev, the gate valves were damaged at the facility, and the dam was partially broken.

After the shelling, the territories of nearby villages and cities began to be flooded. The Kremlin blamed Kyiv for the incident. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called the incident a deliberate sabotage by Kyiv. In turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky regarded the incident as an ecocide and announced Kyiv’s plans to file a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC).