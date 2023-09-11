YTN: Kim Jong-un went by train to Vladivostok to meet with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is believed to have traveled by private train from Pyongyang to Vladivostok, where the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place, to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. About this with reference to a high-ranking government source reports YTN.

According to the interlocutor of the South Korean TV channel, negotiations should take place on Wednesday, September 13. This information confirmed RBC source in the Russian delegation. He clarified that the meeting will not take place within the framework of the forum.

On Monday, September 11, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are no plans for a meeting between Putin and Kim Jong-un on the sidelines of the EEF.