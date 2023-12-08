Globe and Mail: Kyiv blames foreign media for growing dissent in Ukraine

Kyiv blames foreign media for the growth of dissent in Ukraine, about this stated Canadian publication The Globe and Mail.

According to him, the authorities are concerned about the influence of Western media in the country, which are allegedly preparing a campaign to discredit the state leadership.

As the publication learned, the attitude towards the media of partner countries has worsened against the backdrop of fading optimism, although at the beginning of the conflict Ukraine welcomed them.

On December 6, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine stated that Western media were preparing an information campaign against the Ukrainian authorities. According to him, a “series of publications with disinformation against the military-political leadership of Ukraine” is planned on English-language resources, the purpose of which is to attempt “a split in Ukrainian society.”