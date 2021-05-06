UAVs of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) were jammed during flights over the contact line in Donbass. This became known from a report published on website missions.

According to observers, jamming was carried out by interfering with the GPS signal over the settlements of Luzhki and Dokuchaevsk controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as well as Ivanopole, which is under the control of Kiev.

“The signal could be interfered with from anywhere within a radius of several kilometers from the location of the UAV,” the OSCE report says. The experts did not indicate the exact source of the jamming, as well as the perpetrator of the radio attack.

Earlier, the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin accused the OSCE of lack of objectivity in monitoring the situation on the demarcation line in Donbass. He assured that two or three years ago there was more “impartiality and objectivity” in the organization’s reports, and now experts are increasingly taking the side of Ukraine.