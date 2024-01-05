Bild: ISIS terrorists come to Germany under the guise of Ukrainian refugees

Terrorists of the “Islamic State” (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) come to Germany under the guise of Ukrainian refugees. About it writes Bild newspaper with reference to security structures.

According to the publication, several Islamists from Tajikistan who were planning terrorist attacks have recently been detained in Germany. All of them are associated with the Islamic State in Khorasan group, which is an offshoot of ISIS. As the newspaper learned, Islamists often use fake Ukrainian documents to enter the country and complain to law enforcement agencies that they are allegedly being persecuted, after which they receive permission to stay with almost no checks, the newspaper claims.

Bild also notes that potential terrorists from Tajikistan come through the special operation zone in Ukraine, where they have the opportunity to obtain the necessary weapons, including grenades and ammunition for hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers (RPGs). As the publication found out, the detained Islamists were planning to carry out a terrorist attack using a drone.

On December 15, Germany arrested four suspects in plotting a terrorist attack associated with the Palestinian radical group Hamas. As it became known, among the detainees there are citizens of Egypt, the Netherlands and Germany. It is noted that they have already participated in the operations of a terrorist organization abroad.