Manturov accused unfriendly countries of industrial espionage against the Russian Federation

Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that unfriendly countries are conducting industrial espionage against the country. His words lead RIA News.

Manturov clarified that unfriendly countries are hunting for Russian developments, parameters of weapons models and valuable personnel.

“It has always been, at all times, it is today, it will be tomorrow. It’s not just espionage anymore, I think you noticed – the media reported that the FSB prevented an assassination attempt on one of the heads of defense industry enterprises,” he said.

Earlier, Manturov declared Russia’s superiority in weapons production. According to him, Moscow has picked up a high rate of equipment production earlier than Western countries. The minister added that Russia intends to maintain the given pace.