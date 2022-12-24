The administration of the burned-out shelter for the homeless in Kemerovo grossly violated fire safety requirements. This was reported on December 24 by law enforcement agencies.

“Gross violations of fire safety were revealed during an unscheduled inspection, which was carried out in February 2022 by the prosecutor’s office of the Zavodskoy district of Kemerovo at the request of the Russian Emergencies Ministry after the discovery of a shelter in a private house,” law enforcement officers quote TASS.

What measures were taken after the prosecutor’s check, is not specified.

It is known that the building did not have an automatic fire extinguishing system, fire alarm, emergency exits from the second floor and lighting.

The floors in a residential building are made of a material with great toxicity and flammability.

The fire in the shelter, located in a two-story private house on Tavricheskaya Street, broke out on the night of December 24. The government of the Kemerovo region called the preliminary cause of the fire a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of stove heating.

According to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 22 people died. Six others were injured, two of them were hospitalized in serious condition with burns.

Oksana Zhiltsova, the owner of the burnt down building, intends to sue the head of the shelter, Evangelical Christian Church pastor Andrey Smirnov. According to her, she allegedly did not know that Smirnov organized an illegal nursing home.

Smirnov was brought to the investigation department earlier on Saturday, he was detained. The man is accused of committing a crime under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers, which negligently entailed the death of two or more persons”).

According to the Izvestia source, the pastor was previously convicted under Part 3 of Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”).