Tribune: France will order 500 AASM bombs amid plans to transfer shells to Kyiv

The French Ministry of Armed Forces plans to order a new batch of about 500 AASM bombs from Safran to replenish stocks after promising to supply Ukraine with 600 such bombs in 2024, reports Tribune.

In January, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said they would supply Ukraine with 50 AASM bombs every month throughout the year.

“Following a promise to supply 600 AASM bombs to Ukraine in 2024, the Ministry of the Armed Forces will order new bombs from Safran to rebuild the Air Force and Navy stockpiles. The volume of this order will be approximately 500 units,” the magazine says.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky supported the idea of ​​French leader Emmanuel Macron about the possible sending of French troops or instructors to the territory of Ukraine. The politician noted that training Ukrainian fighters by Western militaries directly in the republic is much faster and more effective than sending brigades abroad.