Razvozhaev: The Black Sea Fleet conducted exercises using rocket launchers in Crimea

The Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) conducted military exercises using rocket launchers in Crimea. About this on Saturday, October 21, in his Telegram– the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on the channel.

“Until approximately 19:00, in the area of ​​the Northern and Southern Piers, the Black Sea Fleet is conducting exercises using rocket launchers,” he indicated.

The head of the region stressed that the situation in the city remains calm.

On October 18, an air raid alert was announced twice in Sevastopol. She was also announced in the city on October 12 and 14.

On September 22, the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet was attacked in Sevastopol. It was reported that the missiles came from the direction of Ukraine. The air defense forces managed to shoot down five, one of them was French.