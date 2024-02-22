Former Prime Minister of Moldova Chicu: Gagauzia will not cope with VAT compensation for agents

Gagauzia has no way to cope on its own with the VAT compensation for economic agents that Moldova is imposing. Former Prime Minister of Moldova Ion Chicu spoke about the situation in Telegram-channel.

Thus, it became known that after the changes introduced by the ruling party, when importing, economic agents of Gagauzia must pay VAT and excise taxes at customs to the country’s budget. When exporting, receive a VAT refund from the local budget. The politician believes that the local budget cannot cope with such pressure.

A solution to the problem could be to apply a general rule for collecting and refunding VAT throughout the country, Chicu added.

Earlier it was reported that the Constitutional Court of Moldova is considering the legality of amendments to the Tax Code, due to which the budget of Gagauzia lost 120 million lei (614 million rubles). Representatives of the autonomy of Gagauzia believe that changes in the code may be associated with the anti-European policy of the region; a rally was held near the courthouse.

Prior to this, the former head of Gagauzia, Irina Vlah, accused the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, of creating a political inquisition. This is how she assessed the parliament’s decision to create, on Sandu’s initiative, a Center for Strategic Communications and Combating Disinformation.