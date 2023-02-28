“Fontanka”: fighter jets were raised into the sky over St. Petersburg because of an unidentified object

Fighters took off into the sky over St. Petersburg due to the discovery of an unidentified flying object. About it became known publication “Fontanka” from a source familiar with the situation.

An unidentified flying object was seen 160-200 kilometers from St. Petersburg. The Ministry of Defense transmitted such information through its channels to the Pulkovo airport service, Fontanka writes.

In this regard, according to the established procedure, the St. Petersburg air harbor does not yet accept aircraft and does not give permission to take off. The city authorities explained that Pulkovo has announced a delay of flights up to 12 hours.

“The airport and its services are operating as normal,” the statement reads. Telegram– channel of the government of the Northern capital.

Earlier it was reported that the sky over the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg was closed due to an unidentified flying object. The city introduced the “Carpet” plan. The Telegram channel “112” explained that this means the requirement to immediately land or withdraw from the area all aircraft in the air, with the exception of military and rescue aircraft. It is emphasized that such a plan is introduced in exceptional cases.