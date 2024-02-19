Rogov: The Russian Armed Forces are fighting fierce battles near Verbovoy and Rabotino, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering losses

Fierce fighting takes place in the area of ​​the settlements of Verbovoye and Rabotino. This was stated by the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, reports RIA News.

“The most fierce fighting is taking place in sections of the Orekhovsky direction of the Zaporozhye front line,” he said.

Rogov emphasized that the Russian military is pushing back Ukrainian forces near the villages. The head of the movement also added that the Ukrainian army is suffering losses in weapons and personnel.

Earlier, military correspondent Semyon Pegov reported that Russian troops entered Rabotino. According to him, the first groups of Russian military managed to get hold of the village on the outskirts of the village on February 17, but to develop their success it was necessary to wait for a blow from Verbovoy, which happened later.