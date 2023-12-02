“Mirror of the Week”: explosions are heard in Sumy, an air raid warning is declared

Explosions occurred in the city of Suma in northeastern Ukraine, reported Telegram– channel of the publication “Mirror of the Week”.

As the source clarified, explosions were heard in the area of ​​the regional center. According to the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alert was declared in the region.

Earlier it became known that the plan for mobilization into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Sumy was only 8 percent completed. The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (SMA) Vladimir Artyukh said that enterprises and institutions do not fulfill their obligations in this matter. In many communities in the region there is no registration of military personnel at all, he pointed out the problems of politics.