Ukrainian edition “Strana” reported explosions in Nikolaev

Explosions occurred in the city of Nikolaev, it became known to the Ukrainian Telegram-channel “Politics of the Country”.

“Explosions are reported in the Nikolaev region,” the report says. Details and official information is currently not given by the publication. Explosions are also reported in Odessa.

In the afternoon it became known that explosions had occurred in the Sumy region of Ukraine. An air raid alert sounded throughout Ukraine.

On the morning of October 26, warning signals sounded in the west of the country – in the Ternopil, Volyn and Rivne regions. On the same day, an air alert was announced in the south – in the Odessa and Nikolaev regions. In addition, it operated in the Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where the authorities warned residents about the missile danger.