The explosions occurred in Kherson, controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Public” in Telegram.

There are no other details of what happened. According to data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid warning was not announced on the territory of the Kherson region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier it became known that an explosion occurred in Odessa in southern Ukraine, and an air raid warning was declared in the region. Later, the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, announced damage in the area of ​​the industrial facility.