A series of explosions occurred in Kharkov, reports the head of the regional military administration (OVN) Oleg Sinegubov in his Telegram-channel.

“Explosions in Kharkov! Stay in shelters,” he wrote.

Earlier it became known that two explosions followed by a fire occurred on the territory of an industrial enterprise in the Khmelnitsky region of Ukraine. The fire was subsequently extinguished. It is noted that as a result of the incident, the railway track was also damaged.

There were also reports of explosions in Izmail, Odessa region, which occurred 20 minutes after an air raid warning was announced in the region. On the night of September 18, explosions also occurred in Kherson.