Explosions occurred in Kharkov amid an air raid warning. Reported in Telegram-channel “Mirror of the Week”.

According to the online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alert has been declared in the Sumy, Poltava, Cherkassy and Kharkov regions of the country. Also, the alarm still sounds in the Odessa, Nikolaev, Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.

“Kharkov, local public pages are reporting explosions,” the Ukrainian publication said.

On the night of March 5-6, explosions were reported in Odessa. Later, an air raid alert was announced in the Odessa region.

On the night of March 1-2, explosions occurred in Kharkov amid a previously announced air raid warning. At 23:43 Moscow time, an air raid alert was announced.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.