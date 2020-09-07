Throughout the voting interval on amendments to the structure, DDoS assaults have been recorded on state our bodies of the Russian Federation from the territory of america, Nice Britain, Ukraine and various CIS international locations, writes TASS…

This was introduced by the particular consultant of the Russian president for worldwide cooperation within the area of data safety Andrei Krutskikh.

Assaults to affect crucial infrastructure and electoral processes have develop into widespread this yr, he stated. Thus, throughout the voting interval on amendments to the Structure of the Russian Federation, large-scale assaults on the infrastructure of the CEC and different state our bodies of the nation have been seen.

“Sources of DDoS assaults with a capability of as much as 240 thousand requests per second have been recorded from america, Nice Britain, Ukraine and various CIS international locations,” he stated.

Earlier it turned identified that the positioning of the worldwide motion “Victory Dictation” was unavailable for an hour due to an enormous DDoS assault. As famous, greater than 50% of the visitors at the moment was made up of requests from robotic techniques, which led to an overload of servers, communication channels and databases.