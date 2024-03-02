Infrastructure was damaged in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Infrastructure facilities were damaged in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by the head of the Zaporozhye regional state administration, Ivan Fedorov, appointed by Kiev in his Telegram-channel.

From his report it follows that at night, as a result of 306 strikes, several infrastructure facilities in six settlements were damaged.

On March 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Novorossiysk and Stavropol paratroopers occupied strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Zaporozhye sector of the front. Airborne troops stormed strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and several prisoners near Verbovoy. During one of the battles, the military approached Ukrainian defensive positions and threw hand fragmentation grenades at the dugouts in which the soldiers were hiding.