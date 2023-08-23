RIA Novosti: in the Moscow-City area, cotton was heard, smoke rose near the buildings

Cotton was heard in the Moscow City area in the capital, reports RIA News.

As it became known to the correspondent of the agency, a little later, smoke rose near the buildings of the complex.

Earlier it was reported that the Carpet plan was introduced at all Moscow airports. The air harbors of the capital do not accept or release aircraft.

On August 21, a drone was shot down on approach to Moscow, this was announced by the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The aircraft was destroyed by air defense forces. There were no casualties or damage after the attempted attack.