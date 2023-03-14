State Department says China has refused US proposals for contacts between defense ministers

The Chinese side rejected several US proposals for contacts between the heads of the defense departments of the two countries, said Ned Price, head of the press service of the State Department. Writes about it TASS.

The journalists asked if the contacts between the military of the two countries would be hindered by the fact that the new Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is under US sanctions. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has already tried a couple of times to contact his colleague, Price said. “Unfortunately, the PRC did not reciprocate,” he pointed out to Beijing’s refusal to contact at the ministerial level.

Price believes that Beijing and Washington need to maintain an open dialogue.

Earlier it became known that the United States wants China to use its influence on Moscow to stop the Russian special military operation.