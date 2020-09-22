Director of the Federal Institute for Pedagogical Measurements (FIPI) Oksana Reshetnikova in an interview with “Parliamentary newspaper” on Monday, September 21, she spoke about the changes in the Unified State Exam (USE) and the Basic State Exam (OGE).

According to Reshetnikova, the assignments will change in several subjects. For example, 11th grade graduates in the social studies exam will have to answer questions regarding new amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, and in the OGE – tasks for the analysis of visual information, suggesting a detailed answer, writes RT… In addition, ninth-graders will have to pass chemistry, conducting experiments on real equipment.

The interlocutor of the publication noted that the assignments in the USE in history will also change, where new formats for historical essays will appear, and computer science, where students will solve problems on computers. In addition, the exam for grades 9 and 11 in mathematics will have more practical tasks that will be useful to high school students in everyday life.

“In the tasks in mathematics, problems will appear for calculating building materials for the repair and arrangement of a summer cottage,” the TV channel quotes Reshetnikova “360”…

The expert assured that it is not planned to make the English exam mandatory yet, writes NSN…

On September 15, it was reported that Rosobrnadzor assessed the possibility of increasing the number of compulsory subjects on the exam.