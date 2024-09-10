“Two Majors”: During the Counteroffensive Near Kursk, the Russian Armed Forces Captured Ukrainian Soldiers

During a counteroffensive in the Kursk region, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces captured Ukrainian army soldiers. This reported Telegram channel “Two Majors”.

It is specified that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were captured during the liberation of the settlements of Gordeyevka, Vnezapnoye, Viktorovka and Byakhovo. There was no official confirmation of this information from the Russian Defense Ministry.

A large-scale counteroffensive by the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region was reported on the evening of September 10. Russian fighters entered Gordeyevka from the villages of Korenevo, Kulbaki, Martynovka and the settlement of Nechayev. As a result, they managed to occupy the settlement in an hour and a half, pushing out the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from there.