During the construction of eight special facilities of the Ministry of Defense, a total of about 4.8 billion rubles were stolen. The case is being investigated by the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, writes Kommersant, citing sources.

As it became known to the publication, at the end of 2020, the investigators became interested in the activities of the General Directorate for the Arrangement of Troops (GUOV), established by the Garrison JSC, which belongs to the Ministry of Defense. Then the employees of the 2nd Department of the Main Military Investigation Directorate (GVSU) of the UK and the FSB found out that the company, which was engaged in, among other things, the construction of a special purpose facility for the military department, was involved in fraud with at least four facilities. Some of them were not completed, others were handed over with violations, while the customer was provided with estimates with an overestimated cost of work and used building materials.

At that time, the amount of embezzlement was estimated at 2.89 billion rubles. The only person involved in the fraud case was Andrei Epifantsev, the former general director of M-Stroy LLC, which GUOV established to carry out part of the construction work under government contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

However, by the spring of 2021, four more were added to these suspicious objects, during the construction of which about 1.94 billion rubles could have been stolen. The former head of the construction department of the GUOV was also among the defendants in the case. Later, together with Epifantsev, he agreed to cooperate with the investigation and testified against the deputy general director of M-Stroy Dmitry Pipko.

According to the accused, it was Pipko who directed all the dubious operations. At the same time, according to Kommersant, the investigators had problems with the arrest of a new suspect. “When the investigator of the GVSU of the TFR arrived at the businessman’s Moscow apartment late in the evening, accompanied by FSB operatives, he, under various pretexts, did not open the door for them, but let the operational-investigative group in only after he destroyed all three of his mobile phones in the microwave,” the statement says. material.

Pipko is currently in custody.