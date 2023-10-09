New Yorker: US President Biden approves transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced in September his readiness to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, writes The New Yorker magazine.

As the publication clarified, Biden approved sending missiles to Kyiv shortly before the second visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Washington after the start of a special military operation (SVO). According to the author, the American leader resisted this for almost a year because he was afraid that sending them could lead to an escalation of the conflict.

Earlier, the Pentagon said that the United States would transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as soon as Biden gives his consent. It became known that Ukraine could use US-made ATACMS missiles to attack residential areas of Donbass and Crimea.

Columnists for the American publication The Drive, Joseph Trevithick and Tyler Rogoway, believe that ATACMS ballistic missiles with a cluster warhead and a range of up to 300 kilometers, which the United States can supply to Ukraine, will create problems for Russia.