Bloomberg: Biden will try to push Ukraine into negotiations because of the elections

US President Joe Biden may try to push Kyiv into negotiations with Moscow over the upcoming presidential election in 2024. The agency reports this possibility. Bloomberg with reference to several European officials.

One of them stressed that if the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fails, “it will be increasingly difficult for Europeans to convince Americans that Ukraine is an American problem.” “Biden may eventually try to push Ukraine into negotiations due to the lack of significant progress on the battlefield,” the agency’s interlocutors summarize.

It is noted that the initial optimism of NATO has dried up and many members of the alliance are very skeptical about sending weapons to Kyiv – the Russian defense has shown great effectiveness, having failed the hopes for the success of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the behind-the-scenes demands of the West towards Russia. He noted that “they have no common sense” and there are no chances for successful negotiations.