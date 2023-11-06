WP: Americans and Ukrainians exchanged accusations due to the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

American and Ukrainian officials have exchanged mutual accusations over the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on the battlefield. About it reported columnist for The Washington Post (WP) Max Boot.

According to him, the parties blame each other for the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The journalist has learned that Americans are privately grumbling that the Ukrainians have done a poor job of carrying out a NATO-style combined arms offensive. In turn, the Ukrainian side points out that the West has not provided the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a sufficient number of weapons, and many of those received are in poor working condition.

Earlier, American professor John Mearsheimer said that the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive was a real disaster for Kyiv. He also noted that the topic of the conflict in Ukraine was pushed out of the front pages of the Western press due to the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.