REN TV: figure skater Roman Kostomarov, hospitalized with pneumonia, suffered a second stroke

Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov suffered another stroke. It became known REN TV.

According to the source, the 46-year-old athlete spent the night of February 20-21 due to a stroke in intensive care. It is noted that Kostomarov was also cleaned of blood due to the development of sepsis. In addition, the skater was diagnosed with secondary meningitis, which could have appeared due to a nosocomial infection.

On February 20, the Telegram channel Shot reported that Kostomarov had a quarter of his brain affected due to hemorrhage and hematoma in the frontal lobe. His condition was assessed as critically serious. Later, the doctors said that there was no severe cerebral edema, and the tomography revealed only a small focus of clogged blood vessels in the head.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on January 10 with pneumonia and influenza B. The figure skater underwent several limb amputations. According to Telegram channels 112 and Mash, Kostomarov’s left foot was amputated, as well as several fingers on both hands.